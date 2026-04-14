Tension erupts in Shillong after Meghalaya student's body shuts down ‘unauthorised’ masjid

Tension prevailed in Shillong, Meghalaya, on Tuesday, April 14 after members of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Laban Circle, shut down a structure at Lower Lumparing, alleging that it was functioning as an unauthorised place of worship.

The structure, identified by the union as the Lumparing Masjid, was reportedly constructed without obtaining mandatory approvals from the local dorbar shnong or other competent authorities.

KSU Laban Circle leader Shiningstar Chyne stated that the building had been set up illegally on land whose ownership remains unclear. He further alleged that the land was originally earmarked for the residence of a chowkidar tasked with overseeing a nearby Muslim burial ground, but was subsequently converted into a mosque.

During the course of the action, KSU members also asked the imam residing at the site to vacate the premises, alleging that he had been staying there without authorisation while conducting religious activities.

The union said that the dorbar shnong of Lower Lumparing had earlier inspected the site following complaints from local residents. According to the KSU, the traditional local body had decided that the structure should be dismantled.

No official statement from the district administration was immediately available regarding the incident. The situation remained tense in the area, though no reports of violence were received at the time of filing this report.