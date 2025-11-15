The Script, Jason Derulo, Nora Fatehi fire up day 1 of Shillong's Cherry Blossom Festival 2025

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Music & Arts Festival 2025 opened with a packed stadium, booming stages, and a clear message from Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma: the festival is headed for the top.

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium turned into a glowing hub of music and art as thousands poured in for the first day of the two-day event, now counted among India’s largest autumn festivals. The Chief Minister, joined by Tourism Minister Timothy D Shira and Commissioner & Secretary Vijay Kumar D, cut the ribbon to kick off the celebration set against Shillong’s famous cherry blossom backdrop.

Speaking to the crowd, Sangma called the festival “one of the biggest in the entire country” and pushed for an even bolder future. “With your help, we will make it the biggest and the best… that is the target,” he said, stressing how events like this fuel Meghalaya’s tourism economy and impact “thousands of lives and families.” He added that the government would “work much harder… to ensure that our tourists get an even better experience,” before opening the night’s performances.

The “Star Arena” wasted no time turning up the tempo. Dappest & ADL kicked things off, followed by Walter Wahlang’s rapid-fire bars that drew roars from the crowd.

Bollywood performer Nora Fatehi then took command with her high-voltage “World of Nora” showcase, including her recent pop release “What Do I Know (Just a Girl),” complete with the trademark choreography fans came for.

The night surged to a new level when Irish rock band The Script stormed the stage with “Superheroes,” setting off a festival-wide singalong. They powered through hits like “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” “6 Degrees of Separation,” “Both Ways,” and the emotional “If You Could See Me Now.”

One of the evening’s most touching highlights came when frontman Danny O’Donoghue brought a fan onstage to fulfill a promise, performing “Never Seen Anything Quite Like You” together—an unexpected moment that sent the stadium into cheers.

By the time the band launched into “Hall of Fame,” the entire arena was a chorus, turning the performance into what many described as a historic Shillong moment. The city itself seemed to join in the celebration; band members were spotted earlier in the day singing with fans around town.

The grand finale belonged to global pop star Jason Derulo, who delivered an electrifying closing set. Hits like “Swalla,” “Take You Dancing,” and “Savage Love” kept the crowd moving, with Les Twins adding their trademark kinetic energy.

Baddvision kept the venue fired up between acts, ensuring the momentum never dropped.

One of the festival’s most striking elements was the synchronised LED wristbands that transformed the entire crowd into a pulsing field of light—an immersive visual that made the audience feel like part of the show itself.

The festival continues to highlight Meghalaya’s growing concert-economy model, drawing global artists and travellers while celebrating the region’s musical identity.

Day 2 is set to raise the stakes even higher with performances by Tyga, Danish pop legends AQUA, three-time Grammy winner Diplo, and a special tribute to Zubeen Garg.