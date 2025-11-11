The Script lands in Shillong for their first-ever India show

Global excitement has hit a high note as Irish pop-rock band The Script touched down in Shillong on November 11, marking their long-awaited debut in India. The city rolled out a warm welcome for the multi-platinum-selling trio, setting the stage for one of the biggest music events of the year — the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2025.

Known for hits like Hall of Fame and Breakeven, The Script has built a worldwide fan base with their anthemic sound and emotional storytelling. Led by frontman Danny O’Donoghue, the band will headline Day 1 of the festival on Friday, November 14, promising an unforgettable night of live music and electrifying energy.

With the city in full bloom and the festival backdrop of pink cherry blossoms and crisp November skies, thousands of fans from across India and beyond are expected to fill the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to catch the band’s India debut performance.

A limited number of tickets remain available exclusively at Rockskitickets.com, while the festival box office opens on November 12.

The countdown has officially begun — Shillong is ready to rock with The Script!