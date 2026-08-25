‘There is no backdoor sale of land’: Meghalaya CM defends government acquisition process

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on August 25 rejected allegations that public land in the state was being sold to corporate interests through backdoor deals, saying the government follows a defined legal and administrative process for acquiring land for public projects.

Speaking in the Assembly, Sangma said every acre acquired by the Meghalaya government for development projects was procured in accordance with the Meghalaya Transfer of Land Regulation Act, 1971.

He said the process begins with an expression of interest from willing landowners, who quote their own price. The government then seeks no-objection clearances from the relevant authorities, including the local headman.

The Deputy Commissioner subsequently conducts a public hearing and inquiry to establish that the land is free from encumbrances and to assess whether the proposed price is reasonable, Sangma said.

The final decision on acquiring land is taken by the state Cabinet, rather than by an individual department, he added.

Sangma said the same process was followed for land acquired for the expansion of Shillong airport and the proposed New Shillong Township.

He maintained that the government was acquiring land only for projects aimed at creating development opportunities, particularly for the state's youth.

At the same time, Sangma said protecting Meghalaya's land remained important because of its connection with the state's traditions and customary systems.

“There has never been a situation where we have bulldozed in any way,” he said, adding that there had also been no instance of the government using the “back door” to facilitate the sale of land.

Sangma said land acquisition had to balance development requirements with the need to protect Meghalaya's land and customary institutions.