Third Meghalaya Pineapple Festival opens in Delhi with major retail partnerships

Delhi's Dilli Haat has transformed into a celebration of India's "sweetest festival" as Meghalaya's third annual Pineapple Festival opened on Friday, bringing the northeastern state's prized fruit to the capital while announcing breakthrough partnerships with national retail chains.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma inaugurated the three-day festival, which has evolved from a regional showcase into a major platform connecting Northeast farmers with national markets. The event coincided with the signing of three strategic partnerships with Reliance Fresh, Amazon Karigar, and Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters.

"Today, the air in Delhi feels filled with the fragrance of Meghalaya. The breeze, the atmosphere- everything is touched by the flavour of Meghalaya's pineapples," Chouhan said after tasting the festival's star attraction. "I have never tasted pineapples so juicy and sweet before. This sweetness in taste belongs to the soil of Meghalaya."

The festival showcases Meghalaya's agricultural transformation over three years, during which the state has positioned itself as a major player in India's organic produce market. Curated stalls from various cooperatives offer live tastings of fresh pineapples alongside value-added products, while cultural performances from musicians representing the state's Garo, Khasi, and Jaintia Hills communities create an authentic Northeast experience.

"This is the third edition of Meghalaya Pineapple Festival, and we are very happy that every year this is becoming bigger and better," Sangma noted. "More importantly, our farmers are getting the necessary exposure and the network they require and they truly deserve."

The festival's growth mirrors Meghalaya's agricultural success story. The state produces approximately 150,000 metric tonnes of pineapples annually, with much traditionally consumed within the Northeast. However, recent infrastructure investments, including 27 cold storage facilities and 8 processing hubs, have enabled broader distribution and international exports.

Last year alone, Meghalaya exported over 682 metric tonnes of processed pineapples to European Union countries, Gulf nations, and Southeast Asia. Domestic sales reached more than 150 metric tonnes across Indian metropolitan areas through institutional partnerships.

"The products of Meghalaya are almost fully organic. By marketing them well and adding value, you have shown, for the third year, that Meghalaya's products are truly special," Chouhan observed. "Jackfruit, fruits, coffee, pineapple, mushrooms- everything is amazing."

The new retail partnerships announced during the festival represent a significant step toward structured agricultural market linkages. The agreements with major retailers will provide logistics support and national distribution channels for Meghalaya's produce, extending the festival's impact beyond its three-day run.

Sangma explained the broader vision: "Our aim is to establish processing units in each of the 55 blocks of the state, catering to the prominent value chains in the block. This initiative is not limited to Meghalaya alone- we want to connect fresh produce from across the Northeast to national and international markets."

The festival features business-to-business interactions alongside public tastings, reflecting its dual role as both a celebration and a commercial platform. Musicians from the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project will perform at both Dilli Haat and India Gate throughout the event.

The celebration aligns with Meghalaya's Vision@2032 plan to build a $16 billion economy, with agriculture playing a central role in the transformation. The pineapple festival has become the flagship event showcasing this agricultural revolution.

Chouhan assured continued federal support for Meghalaya's initiatives: "On behalf of the Government of India, I assure you, Chief Minister, whenever Meghalaya calls, the Government of India and the Agriculture Ministry will always stand with you."

The Meghalaya Pineapple Festival continues through August 3 at Dilli Haat, INA, with free public entry from 11 AM to 8:45 PM daily.