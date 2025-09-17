Thirteen-year-old neighbour charged in death of four-year-old Shillong girl

Police have identified a 13-year-old boy as the prime suspect in the death of Insaphira Lyngdoh Mawnai, the four-year-old girl whose body was found in an under-construction building in Nongrah Nonglum, Shillong, on September 15.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem announced on September 17 that the teenage neighbour, who frequently visited the victim's home, has confessed to accidentally causing the child's death by drowning.

The breakthrough came after three days of intensive investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which examined witness statements and forensic evidence, including footprint impressions that placed the boy at the scene.

According to Syiem, the boy admitted to taking Insaphira over a boundary wall to the nearby construction site on September 14. The boy told investigators he was washing mud from his feet in a water-filled cavity when he slipped and accidentally pulled the girl into the pit, causing her to drown.

The post-mortem report confirmed death by drowning, with no evidence of sexual assault, robbery, or external injuries, Syiem said.

The case has shocked the local community, particularly given the boy's earlier involvement in the search efforts. He had initially misled investigators by claiming to have seen masked men and a black Scorpio vehicle at the time of Insaphira's disappearance, even joining search parties while concealing his role in her death.

Insaphira went missing on Sunday morning, while playing in her family's courtyard as relatives slept. Her body was discovered the following morning, face down in stagnant rainwater on the ground floor of the under-construction building, approximately 100 metres from her home. A stone had been placed on her back, initially leading family members to suspect murder.

The accused minor has been remanded to a juvenile home and will face proceedings under the Juvenile Justice Board. The investigation remains active, with the SIT having 90 days to complete its probe and verify all aspects of the boy's confession.

The tragic incident has left residents of Nongrah Nonglum grappling with the loss of the young girl and the unexpected revelation about her death. Police continue to examine all evidence to ensure a thorough understanding of the circumstances surrounding the case.