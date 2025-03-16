A major caving expedition in Meghalaya has confirmed Lungchun Khur as India's 10th longest cave and 9th longest limestone cave, measuring an impressive 13,618 metres in length.

The discovery came during the "Caving in the Abode of the Clouds Expedition" conducted from February 2-28, where international teams mapped 22,663 meters of previously unexplored cave passages.

The newly ranked Lungchun Khur features massive underground river passages up to 30 metres wide and high, with complex networks of relic passages, inlet formations, and boulder chokes. Located beneath the Muallian Spur, the discovery was particularly significant as experts previously believed the area lacked substantial cave systems.

"The discovery of Lungchun Khur and other large cave systems highlights Meghalaya's immense potential for further subterranean discoveries," said the General Secretary of the Meghalaya Adventurers Association (MAA), which organised the expedition in collaboration with international cavers.

The month-long expedition focused on the limestone cave systems across three regions: Byrong, Jongria, and the Muallian Spur. In the Byrong area of Wahlong in East Khasi Hills, eight caves were explored, including Krem Riblai, Krem Khla, and Krem Wallang.

The main expedition phase in Jongria Village examined cave systems in the Pongkoloi River region and Litang Basin, mapping a total of 27 caves. Beyond Lungchun Khur, several other significant discoveries included Canyon Sink, a deep network spanning 938 meters, and the Krem Soh Shrieh System with 13 newly discovered blind shafts ranging from 8 to 26 meters deep.

The expedition also supported conservation efforts for the world's largest known blind cave fish, Neolissochilus pnar. Four specimens measuring over 30 cm were collected from Krem Um Ladaw in collaboration with the Meghalaya Fisheries Department. These unique fish have evolved to lose their eyesight after generations in complete darkness.

With the addition of 22,663 metres of newly mapped passages, Meghalaya's total recorded cave length now stands at 573.6 kilometres.