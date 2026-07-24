Those responsible for exam paper leaks must face action: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on July 24 said those responsible for the alleged examination paper leaks must be identified and held accountable, while also expressing concern over the handling of student protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters in Manipur's Imphal, Sangma said a thorough investigation into the examination irregularities was necessary to ensure justice.

"What has happened in terms of the examinations or the overall leakage of the paper, a proper investigation should be done to ensure that action is taken against those responsible," he said.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister also acknowledged the public anger over the manner in which the issue and the subsequent protests were handled.

"There is a lot of anger regarding the way it was handled, not just the primary issue, but also the second aspect where the students and the public felt there was excessive aggressiveness from the police," Sangma said.

He, however, welcomed the ongoing dialogue between the stakeholders and expressed hope that the discussions would lead to a positive resolution.

"Dialogue has commenced, discussions have started, and I expect things to proceed in the right direction," he added.