“Those who speak of peace are creating war”: HNLC slams Meghalaya government after Ri-Bhoi arrests

The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has accused the Meghalaya government of creating conflict under the guise of peace, following the arrest of six youths linked to the seizure of an improvised explosive device (IED) at Umsning market in Ri Bhoi district on October 12.

The banned outfit described the arrests as state-sponsored harassment and claimed the youths have no connection with the HNLC. The organisation said these actions are intended to spread fear, justify government inaction on core issues, and suppress the Hynniewtrep community.

The HNLC criticised the re-arrest of recently released individuals, calling it a sign of political opportunism and a lack of transparency. The group also accused the authorities of using the police as a tool to control dissent and undermine the spirit of local communities.

Highlighting long-standing grievances, the HNLC challenged the government to address unresolved inter-state and international border disputes, which they say continue to cause suffering and displacement. The outfit cited the Them Metor issue as an example of repeated government delays despite promises and scheduled deadlines, describing it as evidence of insufficient political will.

The HNLC urged the government to halt harassment of youth, stop propaganda, and avoid using “peace” as a cover for political control. It warned that until these measures are taken, it will persist in defending the Hynniewtrep people and their land, refusing to be misled by assurances of dialogue or reconciliation.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the dignity and interests of the Hynniewtrep nation, asserting it will not compromise on its demands, with or without government consent.