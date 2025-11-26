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Three arrested in Meghalaya over Lapangap violence that claimed Karbi man’s life

Three arrested in Meghalaya over Lapangap violence that claimed Karbi man’s life

Meghalaya Police have arrested three youths in connection with the October 9 violence at Lapangap, which resulted in the death of a Karbi man, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

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Three arrested in Meghalaya over Lapangap violence that claimed Karbi man’s life

Meghalaya Police have arrested three youths in connection with the October 9 violence at Lapangap, which resulted in the death of a Karbi man, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Pyrchang Dakhar (25) of Lapangap, Everyshine Tyngkan (25) of Saba, and Deibormi Bhoi Lamare (27) of Barato-B in West Jaintia Hills. Officials stated that the arrests were made based on a case registered at Nartiang police station, with further investigation ongoing.

The victim, Orivel Timung (45), from Tapat village in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district, was killed during a violent clash over a disputed paddy field with residents of Lapangap village on October 9.

Authorities are continuing their probe into the incident to ensure that all responsible parties are held accountable.

Edited By: Atiqul Habib
Published On: Nov 26, 2025
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