Three arrested in Meghalaya over Lapangap violence that claimed Karbi man’s life
Meghalaya Police have arrested three youths in connection with the October 9 violence at Lapangap, which resulted in the death of a Karbi man, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
Meghalaya Police have arrested three youths in connection with the October 9 violence at Lapangap, which resulted in the death of a Karbi man, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Pyrchang Dakhar (25) of Lapangap, Everyshine Tyngkan (25) of Saba, and Deibormi Bhoi Lamare (27) of Barato-B in West Jaintia Hills. Officials stated that the arrests were made based on a case registered at Nartiang police station, with further investigation ongoing.
The victim, Orivel Timung (45), from Tapat village in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district, was killed during a violent clash over a disputed paddy field with residents of Lapangap village on October 9.
Authorities are continuing their probe into the incident to ensure that all responsible parties are held accountable.
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