Three arrested in Meghalaya over Lapangap violence that claimed Karbi man’s life

Meghalaya Police have arrested three youths in connection with the October 9 violence at Lapangap, which resulted in the death of a Karbi man, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Pyrchang Dakhar (25) of Lapangap, Everyshine Tyngkan (25) of Saba, and Deibormi Bhoi Lamare (27) of Barato-B in West Jaintia Hills. Officials stated that the arrests were made based on a case registered at Nartiang police station, with further investigation ongoing.

The victim, Orivel Timung (45), from Tapat village in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district, was killed during a violent clash over a disputed paddy field with residents of Lapangap village on October 9.

Authorities are continuing their probe into the incident to ensure that all responsible parties are held accountable.