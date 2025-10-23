Three Meghalayans named in North East squad for Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy

Three players from Meghalaya have been selected to represent the North East Zone in the BCCI Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2025–26. Debasmita Dutta, Riticia Nongbet and Solina Jaba have made the final 15-member squad, with Debasmita appointed as captain.

The team manager, Baiahunlang Mylliemngap, also hails from Meghalaya, giving the state significant representation on the side.

The squad was finalised during a selection committee meeting held in Guwahati, chaired by Meghalaya Cricket Association President Nababrata Bhattacharjee. Selectors reviewed player performances from recent and ongoing BCCI senior women’s tournaments before finalising the list.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Nagaland from November 4 to 14.

North East Zone squad: Nabam Abhi, Nabam Yapu (Arunachal Pradesh); Kiran Bala Haorungbam, Ranjita Koijam (Manipur); Lalrinfeli Pautu (Mizoram); Riticia Nongbet, Debasmita Dutta, Solina Jaba (Meghalaya); Najmeen Khatun, Vipeni (Nagaland); Nandika Kumari, Pranita Chettri, Primula Chettri, Priyanka Kurmi, Samayita Pradhan (Sikkim).