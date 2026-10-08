Three more polytechnics to come up in Meghalaya soon: Education minister

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on October 8 said three more polytechnics will be established in the state as part of efforts to expand technical and skill-based education.

Speaking at the concluding programme of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Shillong Polytechnic, Rymbui said Meghalaya currently has four polytechnics, with three more expected to come up soon.

He also called for stronger industry linkages to ensure that technical education keeps pace with changing technology and the requirements of the job market.

Speaking on the theme “Vocationalising the Future”, the minister said technical institutions must regularly update their courses and training programmes.

He questioned whether automobile engineering graduates were adequately equipped to work on electric vehicles and whether electrical engineering students were receiving sufficient exposure to emerging areas such as solar and wind energy.

Industry tie-ups needed for practical training

Rymbui called for greater collaboration between polytechnics and industries to provide students with hands-on training and practical exposure.

He suggested partnerships with automobile companies for electric-vehicle training, renewable-energy agencies for exposure to solar technologies and cement factories in East Jaintia Hills for industrial training of mechanical engineering students.

The minister also suggested that instead of limiting government support for new polytechnics to sanctioning posts, institutions could be provided funds to engage faculty members and industry experts according to their requirements.

He said the government alone could not meet every requirement of technical education and called for innovative approaches to ensure students acquire skills needed to remain employable in a changing job market.

Shillong Polytechnic completes 60 years

Rymbui said Shillong Polytechnic had produced more than 10,000 graduates over six decades, many of whom had gone on to hold senior positions, including chief engineers and heads of departments.

He said the institution's growth had also contributed to the expansion of technical education in the state, including the establishment of the Shillong Government College of Engineering and the College of Architecture and Urban Planning.

MLA Mawlai Brightstarwell Marbaniang congratulated the institution on completing 60 years and highlighted the contribution of its alumni to Meghalaya's development.

Shillong Polytechnic was established in October 1965 under the erstwhile composite state of Assam and has since become a key institution for diploma-level technical education in Meghalaya.

The state's technical education network expanded with the establishment of Jowai and Tura Polytechnics in 2001, while Williamnagar Polytechnic was established in 2026.

The Shillong Government College of Engineering was established in 2022, while the College of Architecture and Urban Planning was established in 2026.

A commemorative publication, “Diamond Jubilee Celebration: Shillong Polytechnic 1965-2026”, was also released during the concluding programme.