Three of the four remaining United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs in Meghalaya are likely to join the National People's Party (NPP) on October 19, taking the ruling party's strength in the 60-member Assembly from 33 to 36, a UDP leader said.

The development comes days after Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma recognised the merger of eight UDP MLAs with the BJP, reducing the regional party's strength from 12 legislators to four.

UDP leader Paul Lyngdoh said three of the four remaining party MLAs would join the NPP on Monday. If the move goes through, the UDP will be left with just one legislator, party president Metbah Lyngdoh, who is also a minister in Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's government.

The latest realignment is set to further alter the composition of the Meghalaya Assembly, where the NPP is the largest party in the ruling coalition, the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA). Both the BJP and the UDP are constituents of the coalition.

The BJP's strength in the Assembly rose from two to 10 after eight UDP legislators joined the party in New Delhi on September 23. They submitted a letter informing the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly of the merger two days later.

On October 16, Speaker Thomas A Sangma formally recognised the merger.

The latest developments mark a major shift in Meghalaya's regional political landscape ahead of the next Assembly election, which is due in early 2028.