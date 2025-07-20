Three-week film exchange programme showcases Meghalaya's creative potential

A groundbreaking collaboration between the Indian Film and Television Institute (IFTI) and Meghalaya's state-owned OTT platform Hello Meghalaya has concluded after three weeks of intensive filmmaking workshops that paired students from across India with local creators.

The Film Exchange Programme, hosted at the Institute of Hotel Management in Shillong with support from the Meghalaya government, created an unprecedented opportunity for cultural and creative exchange. Thirty emerging filmmakers worked in mixed teams to produce short fiction films exploring the theme "Stories in the Mist: Music, Myths and Soundscapes of Shillong."

Under the guidance of acclaimed regional filmmakers including Pradip Kurbah, Dominic Sangma, Jules Basaiawmoit, and Kitkupar Shanpliang, each team produced 5-7 minute films that drew from Meghalaya's distinctive soundscapes, folklore, and natural environment. The compressed timeline—just two days for filming and editing—challenged participants to work efficiently while maintaining creative standards.

Cyril V. Diengdoh, Executive Director of The Meghalayan Age Ltd., praised the unexpected quality of the final productions. "It was hard to believe they were made in just two days," he said, highlighting how the visuals captured Meghalaya's essence through its rains, natural textures, and music. He emphasised cinema's power to reveal "the soul of a beautiful place like Meghalaya."

The programme represents part of a broader strategy by the Meghalaya government to develop a sustainable creative economy. Filmmaker Dominic Sangma noted that the initiative successfully encouraged broader community participation in filmmaking while building networks between local and national film communities.

Hello Meghalaya, launched just over a year ago on July 11, 2024, has quickly established itself as a significant platform for regional content. The state-owned OTT service has recorded over 380,000 downloads, nearly 200,000 registrations, and more than 10 million content views. Popular series including Ka Chithi, Pynngop, and Ka-Daw have each surpassed one million views, with users averaging 4.5 hours of watch time.

The programme concluded with public screenings and performances by the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project, another government initiative supporting the state's creative sector development.

IFTI, established in 2017 in Arunachal Pradesh as India's third national film institute, launched its first batch of students in 2025. The institute focuses on bridging traditional Indian cinema with contemporary global practices while serving as a regional hub for Northeast India's film community.

The success of this exchange programme has positioned Meghalaya's approach to creative industry development as a potential model for other Indian states seeking to nurture regional talent while building sustainable cultural economies.