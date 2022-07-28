Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday reiterated that five of twelve TMC MLAs are in close touch with NPP leaders and the TMC is in disintegration mode now.

“First thing is that the Opposition is now broken. Congress and opposition are now fractured. Five out of twelve TMC MLAs are talking to us at various levels but I don’t want to disclose their names, already TMC is breaking. It is in disintegration mod”, Sangma told reporters on the sidelines of a function to launch the second phase of ‘Focus’ programme at Resubelpara mini stadium in North Garo Hills District in Meghalaya.

Sangma also claimed that Bernerd’s arrest will not have any impact on the NPP-BJP alliance.

“The arrest of Bernard Marak will have no impact on the NPP BJP alliance”, said Sangma.

“This is completely a personal level matter. I don’t think this will have any impact on the alliance” he added.

“You see his past records. He is a surrendered militant and more than 25 pending cases and on the basis of law, on the basis of evidence, police arrested him. This has nothing to do with politics and nothing to do with alliance. And I think BJP is a professional organisation, It has to be done in a professional manner. Some people might have tried to influence it but neither NPP nor BJP will allow this personnel issue to govern the alliance”, Sangma said.

As regard to signing of Border Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Sangma rejected Mukul Sangma’s claim and said that the MDA government has followed the records and maps of the Assam Meghalaya border that he had submitted to the Assam government in August, 2011.

“Our agreement is based on the report of the then Mukul Sangma government. The maps were drawn by his government. Based on that report we have made negotiations. And today Dr Mukul is saying that do not believe that map, this is not correct. This is a very ironic situation. He is really a hypocrite. He should not play politics with the MoU”, he added.