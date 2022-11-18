Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on November 17 termed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government as Meghalaya Disaster Alliance.

Banerjee said this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the party in the state's Tura on November 17 night.

''People had high hopes in terms of development when the MDA government was formed in 2018. However, there has been an only disappointment. This proxy government has been nothing but Meghalaya Disaster Alliance,'' he added.

While luring voters of the state further, the TMC general secretary also said that if the people want the change that they wish for, all they need to come forward and work to bring that change.

He clarified and refuted rumours that if TMC comes to power here, Meghalaya will be dominated by West Bengal.

''I can assure you that this is not going to happen. I promise you that Meghalaya will be dominated by Meghalaya,'' he said.

Leaving no stone unturned, Banerjee couldn't stop himself from making tall promises as he asserted that India's future will start from this very soil.

''I invite everyone across all walks of life to come together and join us in ensuring that this corrupt MDA government is thrown out of the state in the next 3 months TMC take over the reign,'' he stated.

Commenting over the speculation that many TMC leaders have jumped ship, he said, ''If you check it's the other way round with BJP legislators jumping onboard the TMC ship''.

He also projected Mukul Sangma as the party’s chief ministerial face.

“The son of the soil will be the chief minister and he will not bow down to Delhi if he comes to power,” he said while referring to Sangma.