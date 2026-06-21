Traffic curbs likely in Upper Shillong on NEET re-exam day, candidates advised to arrive early

Candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) re-examination in Shillong on Sunday, June 21 have been advised to reach their examination centre well in advance as traffic restrictions are expected in parts of Upper Shillong due to a scheduled visit by a Union Minister.

The East Khasi Hills District Administration said security arrangements for the VVIP visit could lead to regulated traffic movement on roads leading to Upper Shillong, resulting in temporary congestion and delays.

The advisory is specifically meant for candidates allotted PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, EAC Headquarters, Upper Shillong, as their examination centre. Authorities have urged examinees to plan their travel accordingly and ensure they carry all documents required for entry into the examination hall.

According to the administration, the measures are being put in place to manage security requirements while ensuring the smooth conduct of the examination. Officials said "all necessary measures" are being taken to facilitate the process and minimise inconvenience to candidates.

The administration has also sought the cooperation of parents, guardians and the general public during the examination period.