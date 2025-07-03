Traffic restrictions lifted on crucial Meghalaya highway after new subway completion

Vehicle movement restrictions that had been imposed on a vital East Khasi Hills highway for over two months have been officially lifted following the completion of critical infrastructure work.

District Magistrate RM Kurbah announced the revocation of traffic curbs on the Mawmaram-Nongthliew-Mawmih-Mawlyndep road, which had banned vehicles exceeding 9 metric tonnes since April 21. The restrictions were put in place to protect ageing bridge infrastructure and ensure public safety.

The lifting of the ban comes after engineers from the Public Works Department's Umsning Division confirmed that a new subway at Bridge No. 6/1 in Umbir has been completed and is ready for public use. The subway provides an alternative route for traffic while preserving the structural integrity of the original bridge.

"The construction of the subway has been completed and is now open for public use," stated the Executive Engineer in a July 3 communication to the district administration. The new infrastructure allows for the safe passage of both light and heavy vehicles without compromising the bridge's load-bearing capacity.

However, motorists must adhere to specific guidelines under the new arrangement. While the 9-metric-tonne weight restriction remains in effect for the overall route, all vehicles are now required to use the newly constructed subway rather than crossing Bridge No. 6/1 directly.

The original traffic restrictions were implemented under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, as part of broader infrastructure protection measures. The highway serves as a crucial link for local communities and commercial traffic in the region.