Tremors shake Meghalaya after quake in Bangladesh

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake in Bangladesh sent tremors across Meghalaya on September 21, according to officials. The quake struck near the India-Bangladesh border at 11:49 am (IST).

No damage or casualties have been reported from the region.

This seismic activity comes just days after a stronger 5.9 magnitude quake jolted northeast India on September 14. That event, with its epicentre only 16 kilometres from Dhekiajuli in Assam’s Sonitpur district, rippled through six countries—India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and parts of China.

The earlier quake rattled millions, with residents in multiple cities rushing outdoors as buildings shook for several seconds. Dhekiajuli, known for its tea estates and proximity to Kaziranga National Park, emerged as the epicentre of the tremors that disrupted daily life across the region.

Officials in Meghalaya are monitoring the situation following Sunday’s quake, though initial reports suggest no immediate threat.