Meghalaya's National People’s Party through a press communiqué, took a jibe on All India Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee, stating that the promises made during her election meeting in North Garo Hills, Meghalaya on January 18, are mere election promises.

“The National People’s Party (NPP) would like to reiterate that the promises made by AITC chief Mamata Banerjee during her election meeting in North Garo Hills today are mere election promises, which sound good on paper and in publicity materials,” said the press communiqué.

NPP further stated, “They have termed their baaki (credit) card - ‘We Card’ and ‘MYE’ - as revolutionary without realising that such intervention, if could be done, will take any State on a debt trap, which has happened in the case of West Bengal”.

Calling the AITC chief’s poll promises an extension of the schemes validated in West Bengal, the NPP press release alleged that the said scheme has incurred the state of Bengal into huge per capita debt of around Rs 59,000 in 2022-23.

“Unsurprisingly, the Bengal government is paying between Rs. 80,000 - Rs 90,000 crore as debt repayment and interest to its borrowers every year. Effectively, every citizen of Bengal has to pay Rs.8,000 as debt every year,” added NPP’s release.

“West Bengal’s accumulated debt for 2022-23 is expected to rise to 5.86 lakh crore, up from Rs 5.28 lakh crore as on March 31, 2022. West Bengal government is already struggling with severe financial crunch and finding it hard to keep afloat its social schemes, and this scheme has also affected other schemes. With such steep mountain of debts to clear, it is clear that the All India Trinamool Congress’ (AITC) will also make Meghalaya fall into a debt trap, and leave its people to face the brunt of it,” alleged NPP.

Speaking on the high number of unemployment rate in West Bengal, the NPP further continues to slam Mamata Banerjee’s government saying that, “West Bengal has 2nd highest number of women job seekers as per employment exchange 2020 stats – 24.6 lakhs more than Meghalaya’s total women population. As per Employment exchange Stats - The largest number of jobseekers on live register during the year 2019 were in West Bengal (77.6 lakh)”.

“The Bengal government claimed they created 10 million jobs, but so far, the state employment exchange reportedly has nearly 3.5 million job-seekers registered. There are also 2,00,000 permanent jobs across various government departments, besides 1.5 lakh vacant teaching posts. Around 1.3 million applicants for clerical jobs have not got calls since 2018, while 6 lakh aspirants, who had applied for the posts of sub-inspectors and inspectors also didn’t get calls”, claimed NPP’s press release.

Highlighting the efforts and various developmental projects undertaken by the NPP-led government in Meghalaya, the press release further stated, “NPP-led Government has created visible development for the State and has envisaged policies and programmes to take Meghalaya on the growth pedestal. The National People’s Party (NPP) during its tenure for five years have demonstrated best practice by introducing FOCUS and FOCUS+ schemes which target farmers and producers groups. They are already on ground and people are getting benefits from it, with a coverage of more than 4.5 lakh farmers. Farming households in Meghalaya have been provided with Rs. 10,000 under the schemes. Youth Empowerment through Youth Empowered Organization (YESS) Meghalaya is targeted towards the youth. The YESS program is to create one of the most impactful youth development support system by providing monetary assistance to the youth organizations upto Rs 1 lakh to ensure greater success and impact across more communities”.

Also read : TMC government will make Meghalaya fall into a debt trap, claims ruling NPP