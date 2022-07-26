Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders led by veteran Mukul Sangma today reached the premises of the Parliament in New New Delhi to demand the scrapping of the border agreement between Assam’s BJP-led government and the coalition government in Meghalaya.

“The issue of Assam-Meghalaya border which has been pending for a long time and which has been attended by the present government where an agreement has been signed against the sentiments, wishes, and acceptance of the people of Meghalaya. We are trying to draw the attention of the government of India to scrap the Assam-Meghalaya border agreement", Sangma, a former Chief Minister of the state, told reporters in front of the Parliament.

Assam and Meghalaya partially resolved a 50-year-old border dispute in six of the 12 sectors along their 885-km boundary in March of 2022.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma signed the pact was inked in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The Opposition in Meghalaya, and Mukul Sangma in particular, have been vocal in their distaste for this new agreement.

“The Assam-Meghalaya border agreement MUST BE REPEALED. With this demand, our leaders and Hon'ble MPs protested outside the Parliament in New Delhi,” read a tweet posted by the AITC on its official Twitter handle.

The TMC also raised its persistent demand to include Garo and Khasi in the 8th schedule of the Constitution of India as leaders of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) protested outside the Parliament with banners and placards.

Today, our leaders and Hon'ble MPs protested outside the Parliament in New Delhi.



Our demands are simple 👇🏼



• Include Garo and Khasi languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India

• Repeal Assam-Meghalaya border agreement pic.twitter.com/lA5LCj8U91 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 26, 2022

“The aspirations of the people and again the overall vibrant diversity we have as a nation revolves around the aspirations of our people to preserve and protect our identity. There has been a persistent demand from the people of Meghalaya for the inclusion of Garo and Khasi in the 8th schedule of the constitution of India”, senior TMC leader Mukul Sangma said.

“Now having done all the necessary formalities to qualify for inclusion in the 8th schedule of the constitution of India, we don't understand the reason why there should be further delay for the government of India to take action. Our demand is consistent with the aspirations of our people, particularly the youth. The inclusion of these languages in the 8th schedule provides a platform for a fair playing ground for the people,” he added.