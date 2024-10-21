Tripura's bowlers steamrolled Meghalaya on the final day of their Ranji Trophy clash, securing a commanding innings and 17-run victory at the MCA Ground in Polo, Shillong on October 21. Despite a valiant half-century from Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Meghalaya's resistance crumbled just before lunch.

The hosts resumed play on 3/0 but quickly found themselves in dire straits, losing three wickets without adding a run. Tripura's declaration at 377/8 in their first innings, followed by dismissing Meghalaya for 222 and enforcing the follow-on, set the stage for their dominant performance.

MB Mura Singh emerged as the star of the show, claiming 5/44 in the second innings to complement his 6/52 in the first. His match figures of 11/96, combined with a crucial 60 with the bat, earned him Player of the Match honours.

Mura's early breakthrough, dismissing Anirudh B for 1, sparked a top-order collapse. Ajay Duhan, who had shone with 93 not out in the first innings, fell for a duck, while Sumit Kumar managed just 4 runs before AK Sarkar removed him.

With Meghalaya reeling at 7/4, Kishan Lyngdoh and Jaskirat offered brief resistance. Lyngdoh's aggressive 30 off 31 balls provided a glimmer of hope, but he failed to convert it into a substantial score.

Jaskirat's fourth Ranji fifty, laced with eight boundaries, showcased his ability to take on quality opposition. His partnership with Dippu, who contributed an entertaining 29, prolonged Meghalaya's innings but couldn't prevent the inevitable.

Mura's fifth wicket of the day, dismissing Dippu with a short delivery, sealed Tripura's comprehensive victory. Meghalaya now looks ahead to their next challenge against Maharashtra in Aurangabad, starting October 26.