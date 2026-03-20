‘True pride of our state’: Meghalaya CM praises Sanfida Nongrum after historic Asian Cup goal

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has described footballer Sanfida Nongrum as a “true pride of our state” following her historic performance at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Nongrum, 20, made headlines after scoring India’s first goal in 23 years at the continental tournament, a feat that has drawn national attention. She also became the first woman from Meghalaya to represent India at the senior level, marking a significant milestone for the state in women’s football.

In a post on social media on March 20, Sangma said, “It was a pleasure meeting Sanfida Nongrum today, a true pride of our state,” adding that her achievement is “nothing short of remarkable”.

Highlighting her contribution, he said, “Glad to extend my support to her as she continues to shine on the national and international stage,” and wished her “continued success”.

The development is being seen as a major boost for women’s football in Meghalaya, with Nongrum’s rise from the domestic circuit to the international stage offering fresh momentum to the sport in the region.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also announced a financial grant of Rs 2 lakh to recognise her achievement and support her future endeavours.