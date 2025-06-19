The family of murdered businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has called for extended police custody of the accused, claiming they continue to mislead investigators in the high-profile honeymoon killing case that has shocked Meghalaya.

Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of the deceased Indore-based businessman, alleged that prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, and her co-conspirators have not confessed to their crimes despite mounting evidence against them. The victim's brother has demanded an additional eight days of police remand to allow thorough interrogation.

"Sonam hasn't confessed her crime yet. She and the other accused are trying to mislead the police. We demand that their remand be extended by eight more days. Through further investigation and interrogation, the truth will come out," Vipin stated.

The demand comes as Meghalaya Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) successfully reconstructed the crime scene on Tuesday, providing investigators with crucial insights into the brutal murder that occurred during what was supposed to be a romantic honeymoon trip.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem of East Khasi Hills district described the reconstruction as highly successful, stating that police "got a very clear picture" of how the murder unfolded at the scenic viewpoint in Sohra.

The reconstruction revealed the methodical nature of the attack, with three men delivering fatal blows using machetes. "There were three blows first by Vishal, second by Anand and the last blow by Akash," SP Syiem explained, detailing how the accused replayed their actions for investigators.

According to police findings, Sonam Raghuvanshi stood by as her husband was attacked, moving away only when blood began to flow. The investigation revealed that she actively participated in destroying evidence, damaging Raja's mobile phone before her accomplice, Vishal, further destroyed it.

"We have ascertained what happened to Raja's mobile phone. Sonam damaged it, and then Vishal damaged it. This whole thing was played out, and also their exit from here," SP Syiem told media personnel.

The investigation has extended beyond Meghalaya's borders, with the SIT team visiting the Raghuvanshi family residence in Indore on Wednesday. Family members were questioned about Sonam's background and behaviour patterns.

Vipin Raghuvanshi revealed that initially, the family harboured no suspicions about Sonam. "The SIT team came yesterday and asked some questions about Sonam. Initially, we didn't doubt her because her parents told us she was speaking to clients of the company," he said.

Despite the successful reconstruction, investigators are still working to recover one of the weapons used in the murder. The SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) has been deployed to search for the second machete, which the accused threw away after the killing.

"We have ascertained that one more machete still needs to be recovered. The accused replayed how they threw the machete. SDRF are trying to recover the second weapon," SP Syiem confirmed.

Police statements indicate the murder was a carefully orchestrated plot rather than a crime of passion. SP Syiem emphasised the premeditated nature of the crime, stating that all evidence points to detailed planning by the accused.

"She (Sonam) has already confessed to the crime. Today, we recreated the crime scene, where she stood, what her role was, and everything that came out today. The three people killed Raja, and Sonam was standing there. She destroyed the phone. It was all pre-planned. All three of them dumped his body," he told ANI.

The case has been termed as the "first organised, pre-planned crime in Meghalaya" by state officials, highlighting its significance in the region's criminal history.

Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman from Indore, had travelled to Meghalaya with his newlywed wife Sonam for their honeymoon when the couple went missing. His body was discovered in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) on June 2, while Sonam was later found near a roadside dhaba along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.

The Meghalaya Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand. The case continues to unfold as investigators work to piece together the full extent of the conspiracy that led to the businessman's death during what should have been the happiest time of his life.