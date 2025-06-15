The Central government has sanctioned Rs 951.27 crore for the construction of the Tura Bypass in Meghalaya, which will connect NH-127B to NH-217 and be built to a 2-lane configuration with paved shoulders.

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari announced the project, which will span 29.03 kilometres in Tura district and holds significant strategic value for the region.

NH-217, formerly known as NH-51, is the primary route linking Guwahati to Dalu, a town located on the international border with Bangladesh that functions as an inland customs check-post.

The proposed bypass will begin near Sanchonggre village on NH-127B and end at Jenggitchakgre village on NH-217, effectively bypassing the existing alignment that runs through the densely developed and traffic-congested urban core of Tura town. The current stretch faces challenges such as narrow road widths and heavy vehicular movement, hampering mobility.

The new bypass is expected to ease the burden on Tura’s internal roads, significantly reduce congestion, and improve travel efficiency by separating through traffic from local commuter traffic.

It also aims to boost road safety, promote smoother freight movement, and support regional connectivity.