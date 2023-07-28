In a recent update on the Tura mob incident, Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader Richard Marak has fallen seriously ill and has been admitted to Tura Civil Hospital. Richard, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to attack the Chief Minister mini secretariat, complained of feeling unwell for which the authorities had to take him to the hospital for medical attention.

The TMC youth leader had recently been remanded to police custody for three days by the district court in Tura, following a request from the police seeking custody. Richard's alleged role in the violence came under scrutiny when a considerable number of Trinamool workers implicated in the attacks were apprehended by the police. An arrested Trinamool supporter reportedly disclosed to the police that he had sought refuge in Richard's residence after the attack to evade capture.

TMC leader Dr Mukul Sangma reacts, stating that Richard's arrest is due to the West Garo Hills Police acting on the behest of political bosses in power.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM in charge of Home (Police) Prestone Tyngsong alleges that the attack in Tura is politically motivated by certain political parties. Notably, nearly 45 people have been arrested, and a majority of them are members or affiliated with political parties.