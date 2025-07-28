Tura to get new IMD weather office, bolstering forecasting in Garo Hills

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced plans to establish a new weather office in Tura, located in the West Garo Hills of Meghalaya, marking a significant development for regional meteorological infrastructure.

The proposed facility will be situated in Dakopgre, opposite the PA Sangma Stadium. A recent joint site inspection was conducted by IMD‑Shillong, the Central Public Works Department’s Tura unit, and the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Officials noted that while the location is strategic, several key infrastructure elements—such as civil and electrical works—are still under preparation before the station becomes operational.

Once functional, the new office is expected to significantly improve weather forecasting, early warning systems, and climate monitoring for western Meghalaya.



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These enhancements are particularly critical for agriculture, disaster management, and public safety in the region

The initiative addresses long-standing gaps in locally generated weather data for the Garo Hills and is poised to bring much-needed precision to weather alerts and long-term climate planning.

Tura, a regional hub in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills, has lacked hyper-local meteorological data—relying heavily on forecasts extrapolated from Shillong and other distant stations.

The establishment of a local IMD office will empower local authorities and communities with accurate, actionable climate intelligence.

This step comes as part of broader efforts to decentralise meteorological infrastructure and build resilience in India’s northeastern and hilly regions.