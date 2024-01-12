Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to microblogging site X to announce the official inauguration of the Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma Athletics Stadium, a state-of-the-art Track & Field facility in Tura. The stadium is named in honor of the revered Garo Freedom Fighter, symbolizing a significant milestone in the state's commitment to recognizing and celebrating its historical heroes.

"After much anticipation and efforts to see the project through, we are ecstatic to inaugurate the Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma Athletics Stadium (Track & Field Stadium) in Tura, named after the great Garo Freedom Fighter of our state," Chief Minister Sangma shared in his social media post.

The inauguration is perfectly timed for the upcoming #MeghalayaGames 2024, which will mark the first time the Games are hosted in Tura. The newly inaugurated stadium is poised to become the hub for athletic excellence in the region, providing a world-class platform for aspiring athletes to showcase their talents.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness at the successful completion of the project and its timely inauguration, stating, "Happy to inaugurate this project on time for the #MeghalayaGames 2024 which will be held for the first time in Tura. The Track & Field Stadium is the first state-of-the-art athletics stadium in Tura and will be blessed by the participation of our athletes from all over the state in the upcoming Games."