Two Agniveer trainees die of suspected bacterial infection; 28 under observation in Shillong

Two youths undergoing Agniveer training at the Assam Regimental Centre in Shillong have died due to a suspected bacterial infection, while 28 other trainees are currently under medical observation at the Military Hospital Shillong, officials said on February 25.

According to Army sources, one trainee passed away last week and another succumbed on Monday after being admitted to the Military Hospital with symptoms consistent with meningococcal bacterial infection. Samples have been collected from the affected trainees and laboratory confirmation is awaited.

A senior Army official stated that medical teams are closely monitoring the situation and that all necessary precautions have been implemented. The Defence PRO, Shillong, in an official statement, said that as a preventive measure, prophylactic medicines have been administered to all close contacts in line with established medical protocols.

The statement further noted that precautionary steps such as mandatory mask usage and restricted movement within the training facility have been enforced to prevent further spread. “Authorities are monitoring the situation closely. There is no cause for alarm or panic,” it added.

Meghalaya Health Minister W Shylla confirmed that the state health department is coordinating with military authorities. He said surveillance and preparedness measures have been intensified and assured that necessary public health protocols are in place. He also urged citizens to remain vigilant about symptoms but not to panic.

Meanwhile, medical teams continue to monitor the condition of the hospitalised trainees. As part of containment measures, the CSD canteen operated by the Ministry of Defence and other facilities frequented by the trainees have been sanitised.