Two arrested after mob attacks three suspected thieves in Meghalaya's Mawngap

Two men have been arrested for allegedly leading a mob attack on three people suspected of theft at Mawngap in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, police said.

The incident took place around 5.40 am on August 23, when police received information that three suspected thieves had been caught by members of the public at 11 Mer, Mylliem.

A team from Mawngap police station reached the spot and found the three being assaulted by a mob. Police intervened and rescued them, but officers and personnel were also allegedly manhandled and verbally abused while trying to disperse the crowd.

The three injured persons were identified as 25-year-old Banshan Kurbah of Mairang, Lumkyllang; 26-year-old Albert Marbaniang of Mawlai Mawtawar; and 27-year-old Ibalabet Kharmwlong, also of Mawlai Mawtawar.

They were taken to Pomlum Primary Health Centre for medical examination and later brought to Mawngap police station for their safety. A Maruti car bearing registration number ML05-T-9837, allegedly used by the suspects, was also towed to the police station.

Police said the three suspected thieves were later released as no complaint was received against them.

A suo motu case was subsequently registered at Mawngap police station in connection with the mob attack and assault on the three people. The case has been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions relating to unlawful assembly, rioting, assault, obstruction of public servants and causing hurt.

During the investigation, police arrested two men identified as 37-year-old Arning KharKongor, alias Arning, of Myl­ liem Kyndong, 11th Mile, and 33-year-old Pynshaiborlang Kharkongor, alias Lung Matok, of the same locality.

The two accused are being produced before the court. Further investigation is underway.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, IPS, appealed to the public not to take the law into their own hands and to inform police by calling 112 or approaching the nearest police station when such incidents occur.