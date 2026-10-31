Meghalaya Police have arrested two men from Assam’s Goalpara district and seized suspected heroin worth around Rs 60 lakh during an anti-narcotics operation in West Garo Hills, officials said on October 31.

The operation was carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Meghalaya, in coordination with West Garo Hills police at Tikrikilla.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shahadot Ali (31) and Rejaul Islam (31), both residents of Goalpara district in Assam.

During a search conducted under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police team recovered 112.52 grams of suspected heroin packed in 10 plastic soap boxes. The seized contraband has an estimated market value of Rs 60 lakh, according to a police statement.

Two cars and three mobile phones were also seized during the operation.

A case has been registered at Tikrikilla police station under the NDPS Act.

Officials suspect that the arrested men may be part of a larger inter-state drug trafficking network. The ANTF is investigating the case to trace the alleged network's forward and backward linkages and identify other individuals involved.