Two Bangladeshis held in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills for illegal entry; driver also arrested

Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district for allegedly entering Indian territory without valid travel documents, police said on February 2.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Monirul Biswas and Lovely Khatun, both residents of Bhombag village in Narail district under Khulna division of Bangladesh.

According to police, the duo was intercepted around 8.30 pm during routine night patrolling by personnel from Dawki Police Station. They were travelling in a vehicle that was stopped for verification.

The driver of the vehicle, Pynshaibha Khaii of Wahsarang village in East Jaintia Hills district, was also apprehended on suspicion of facilitating their illegal entry and onward movement from Dawki, a border town along the India-Bangladesh frontier.

West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Jagpal Dhanoa Singh said the arrests were made as part of regular surveillance in the border district.

“Our patrolling team intercepted the vehicle at around 8.30 pm last night. Upon verification, two Bangladeshi nationals were found without valid travel documents. The driver is suspected to have facilitated their illegal entry and onward movement from Dawki. All three have been arrested, and further investigation is underway,” Singh said.

A case has been registered at Dawki police station under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The accused are scheduled to be produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Amlarem for further legal proceedings.