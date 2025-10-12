Two held with country-made firearms in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills

Two individuals carrying country-made firearms were arrested in North Garo Hills district after they met with an accident and were subsequently beaten by local residents, police reported on Sunday, October 12.





According to authorities, the incident occurred on Saturday night when a motorcycle carrying the duo collided with a tree along NH-51 near Berubari under Bajendoba Police Station. Residents at the scene informed police about the accident, prompting an immediate response.





Upon reaching the location, police found the injured individuals identified as Walchang K. Sangma, a resident of Salmanpara in South West Garo Hills, and Mikselbirth Sangma, alias Niksengbirth, from Gabil Bisa in East Garo Hills, lying by the roadside.





During the subsequent investigation, authorities recovered country-made firearms from their possession. The duo was taken into police custody, and further inquiries are underway to determine the origin of the weapons and the circumstances leading to the accident.





The police have urged residents to avoid taking the law into their own hands while expressing appreciation for the community’s prompt reporting of the incident.