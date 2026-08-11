Two killed, eight injured in lightning strike during football match in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills

Two young men were killed and eight others injured after lightning struck a football match in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district on Tuesday, August 11 afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm at Mawsnapwir village when a sudden spell of heavy rain was followed by a lightning strike during the match, according to the police.

The deceased were identified as 18-year-old Mickson Kshiar and 19-year-old Cleverson Kshiar, both residents of Lawrapha village in the district. The two brothers were playing for the Lawrapha team against Marskuin when the incident occurred.

Eight other players sustained injuries in the lightning strike and were taken to Civil Hospital in Nongstoiñ and St. Joseph Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said further details regarding the condition of the injured were awaited.