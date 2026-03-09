Two killed in road accident near Umran Dairy in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi

Two men lost their lives in a tragic road accident near Umran Dairy in Ri Bhoi district on the night of March 8, police said.

The victims were identified as Eliphast Umbah (24) from Umdohkha and Ribansuk Syngkli (29) from Bhoirymbong.

According to reports, the two were returning home on a scooty after attending the Ri Bhoi Presbyterian Synod Rangbah gathering at Diwon when the accident occurred around 8 pm.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the scooty riders attempted to overtake a bus that was also returning from the Synod event. During the manoeuvre, the two were reportedly struck by the bus, resulting in critical injuries.

Umbah was declared dead at the scene, while Syngkli was rushed to Umsning Community Health Centre, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Personnel from Meghalaya Police, including officers from Umsning Police Station, reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and launched an investigation.

Police said the exact circumstances leading to the collision are being examined, including witness statements and vehicle conditions. The tragic incident has left the local communities in mourning and has also raised concerns over road safety and night-time driving in the region.