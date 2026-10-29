Two meteorologists from the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Meteorological Centre in Shillong will take part in the 46th Indian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica, officials said on October 28.

Partik Kumar and Dheeraj Chaudhary will represent the department in the polar mission, contributing to meteorological observations that could help scientists better understand climate variability and global weather patterns.

A farewell ceremony for the two scientists was held in Shillong on Tuesday. Addressing the gathering, Thangjalal Lhouvum, head of the IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Shillong, highlighted the importance of Antarctic data in studying changes in climate and understanding weather patterns across the world.

The observations gathered during the expedition are expected to contribute to scientific research on climate variability and atmospheric processes.

The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, is the nodal agency responsible for implementing the Indian Antarctic Programme.