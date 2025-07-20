Two-thirds of Meghalaya blocks face severe climate threats: Study

A groundbreaking climate assessment has revealed that 25 out of 39 community development blocks in Meghalaya are highly vulnerable to climate change impacts, with researchers pointing to a troubling combination of economic hardship and inadequate infrastructure as key risk factors.

The comprehensive study, conducted by the Meghalaya Climate Change Centre and published in the international journal Discover Sustainability, represents the first block-level climate vulnerability mapping exercise undertaken in the northeastern state. The findings paint a concerning picture of climate readiness across rural Meghalaya.

"The assessment reveals vulnerability in 25 C&RD Blocks in the very high and high categories, contributed by limited access to credit, low household incomes, inadequate public health infrastructure such as Anganwadi centres, and low forest resource availability," according to the research findings.

The study's block-level approach marks a significant departure from previous district-wide assessments, offering what researchers describe as unprecedented granular insights into local climate risks. This detailed mapping enables policymakers to design targeted interventions rather than broad-brush solutions.

Financial constraints emerged as a critical vulnerability factor, with limited access to credit hampering communities' ability to adapt to changing climate conditions. The research also highlighted gaps in public health infrastructure, particularly the shortage of Anganwadi centres that serve as crucial community health touchpoints in rural areas.

Environmental degradation compounds these socio-economic challenges. The study found that reduced forest resource availability in many blocks has weakened natural climate buffers while simultaneously limiting income opportunities for forest-dependent communities.

The research was conducted under the National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem, a central government initiative recognising the unique climate challenges facing India's mountain regions. The Meghalaya Climate Change Centre operates as a technical unit under the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority, which serves as the secretariat to the state's Climate Change and Sustainable Development Council.

Dr Joram Beda, Director General and Commissioner & Secretary of the Planning Department, supervises the climate assessment programme that aims to inform evidence-based policy decisions across the state.

The timing of this research is particularly significant as Meghalaya, like other Himalayan states, faces increasing climate pressures, including erratic rainfall patterns, temperature fluctuations, and extreme weather events that threaten both agricultural productivity and community welfare.

The study's methodology involved analyzing multiple vulnerability indicators across economic, social, and environmental dimensions. Researchers examined factors ranging from household income levels and credit access to forest cover and institutional infrastructure to create comprehensive vulnerability profiles for each block.

"This analysis reveals local vulnerabilities that district-level studies often miss, enabling precise, location-specific adaptation and mitigation interventions," the research team noted.

The findings provide a roadmap for targeted climate action, suggesting that successful adaptation strategies must address both immediate socio-economic needs and long-term environmental sustainability. Priority interventions could include expanding rural credit schemes, strengthening public health infrastructure, and implementing community-based forest conservation programs.

For policymakers and development agencies, the research offers actionable intelligence for allocating climate adaptation resources more effectively. Rather than uniform state-wide programs, the block-level data supports customised approaches that address specific local vulnerabilities.

The complete research findings are available through Springer Nature's open access platform, ensuring that this crucial climate intelligence remains accessible to researchers, policymakers, and communities across India's northeastern region.