SHILLONG: Two out of the 12 All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MLAs are in talks with the United Democratic Party (UDP) ahead of the key 2023 Assembly elections, according to the reports.

Mawsynram MLA HM Shangpliang and Sutnga Siapung MLA Shitlang Pale are in frequent contact with UDP higher-ups.

When approached, Jemino Mawthoh, the UDP's general secretary, denied to confirm or comment on the AITC MLAs' interaction with the party.

He, however, said, “Different political parties have approached us but we have to understand that there are methods that need to be followed and the final decision will be taken at the highest level. The state election committee will sit and take a final call.”

The UDP had previously stated that up to seven incumbent MLAs would join the regional party ahead of the 2023 elections, and that talks with the seven MLAs had progressed, while others had sent "feelers" to the party.

It may be recalled that Process T Sawkmie, a suspended Congress MLA from Mawlai, has already stated his decision to join the UDP. Another suspended Congress MLA, Mayralborn Syiem, is expected to join the UDP, according to reports.