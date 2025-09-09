UDP seeks urgent Meghalaya government's intervention to resolve GHADC crisis

The United Democratic Party (UDP), on behalf of the people of Garo Hills, has appealed to the government to urgently intervene in the ongoing crisis within the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), which has remained unresolved for over two months.

In a formal communication addressed to the authorities, the UDP highlighted the severe challenges caused by the prolonged agitation of GHADC employees, who have been protesting over the non-payment of salaries. The party noted that staff members have not received their dues for the last 44 months, pushing many working-class families into financial hardship.

The stalemate has severely disrupted the functioning of the Council and triggered a chain reaction across the region. The UDP pointed out that developmental activities have come to a standstill, economic growth has slowed down, and the Council’s inability to generate revenue has deepened its financial instability.

The statement further underscored that the deadlock has caused immense inconvenience to the public, who are unable to access essential services such as license renewals, permits, and other official documents, directly affecting livelihoods and income.

The UDP stressed that the situation has now reached a critical stage where only immediate and decisive government action can prevent further deterioration. The party has urged the authorities to take urgent measures to clear the pending salaries, restore normal functioning of the GHADC, and institute long-term solutions to avoid recurrence of such crises.