Meghalaya CM announces Rs. 130 crore scholarship release for 70,000 students

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on November 28, Friday announced the release of the second and final instalment of the Umbrella Post Matric Scholarship, amounting to Rs. 130 crore, for nearly 70,000 students for the 2024-25 academic year. The event, held at the district auditorium, was attended by Education Minister Lakhmen Rymbui, Commissioner and Secretary Vijay Kumar Mantri, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Vibhor Aggarwal, and Director of Higher and Technical Education Hazel DB Sangma. According to Sangma, "the state government was releasing the full scholarship amount from its own resources as the funds from the Centre had not yet been received."



Sangma stated, "The decision to release the amount in advance was taken to ease the difficulties faced by students." He explained that previous rules did not allow the advance transfer of scholarships but reported, "the state had now worked out a mechanism with the Centre to enable early release." Once the Rs. 130 crore is transferred to Meghalaya Rural Bank, Sangma noted that processing and account verification will require a few days before students receive the money, and urged students to ensure that their bank accounts are Aadhaar-linked.



The scholarship programme aims to provide timely support to students and was marked by the participation of around 7,000 students online from 200 locations across the state. Education Minister Lakhmen Rymbui described the day as a "red-letter day" for the student community, marking the fulfilment of commitments made by the government to strengthen and expand access to education.



Sangma reiterated the government's prioritisation of education, announcing that reforms to resolve long-standing issues faced by ad hoc and SSA teachers were close to finalisation and could be implemented from the next financial year. He also presented the government's long-term vision for youth, including programmes such as CM Elevate, YESS Meghalaya, PRIME, MGMP, STAR, and Hello Meghalaya. Sangma emphasised, "Entrepreneurship and skilling of the youth is critical for the state's growth story."



The Chief Minister outlined an economic roadmap extending to 2047, focusing on youth as central to Meghalaya's future. Sangma remarked, "He said the government had planned economic growth not just for the coming years but till 2047, with policies and programmes designed to position the youth as key drivers." He addressed students, saying, "You will be in the driver's seat to take us into that phase of 2047 where Meghalaya should become one of the best states in the country."