Unfenced border helped Bangladeshi intrusion and abduction attempt in Meghalaya

The Meghalaya government has raised serious concerns over security lapses along the Indo-Bangladesh border after intruders from Bangladesh allegedly attempted to rob and abduct a villager in South West Khasi Hills earlier this month.

Officials revealed that the perpetrators took advantage of the unfenced portions of the 444 km-long border, nearly 20 per cent of which remains vulnerable.

Following the intrusion on August 8, the state government deputed a three-member panel to assess the situation. The committee, comprising Vice Chairman of the Border Areas Development Committee Kitborlang Nongrem, former MLA Himalaya M Shangpliang, and Mendiapbar legislator Marthon J Sangma, visited affected villages, including Khonjoy, Rongdangjiri, and Maheshkhola.

During the inspection, villagers complained that Bangladeshi groups had been exploiting hidden tracks and porous stretches of the border to carry out illegal activities. “Though BSF outposts exist, certain stretches of the border remain unguarded due to hilly terrain and lack of fencing, which the intruders have exploited,” Sangma said after the visit.



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The delegation noted the use of clandestine entry routes around Maheshkhola and urged the authorities to take urgent steps to secure them. “Such infiltration poses a serious threat to residents, particularly women and children,” the members warned in their report, which will be submitted to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

On August 8, at least eight armed intruders entered Rongdangjiri village in Bagli and attempted to abduct a local. In the process, they vandalised property, injured a civilian, and tried to kidnap a villager. A joint operation by BSF, Meghalaya Police, and Village Defence Parties later nabbed one suspect, identified as Akram of Sherpur in Bangladesh, who was caught during treatment for injuries sustained during the clash.

Security forces recovered a Bangladeshi ID card, wireless sets, handcuffs, and weapons from the intruders. Meanwhile, locals expressed outrage, claiming that repeated border violations have gone unchecked despite earlier reports.

Nearly 80 per cent of the Indo-Bangladesh border in the area has been fenced, but the remaining open stretches continue to provide safe passage for infiltrators. Officials also acknowledged the challenges of fencing due to difficult terrain and land disputes.

The state government has assured villagers that preventive measures will be strengthened to avoid further threats to border communities.