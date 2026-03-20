UNICEF backs Meghalaya’s youth action group to boost participation in governance

Meghalaya has launched the Young People’s Action Group (YPAG), a youth-engagement platform aimed at strengthening participation of young people in policymaking and governance, with a focus on climate action, health, education and community wellbeing.

The initiative, rolled out in March 2026, is being implemented by the Government of Meghalaya in partnership with UNICEF India and the Centre for Policy. It is aligned with the Meghalaya Youth Policy 2021 and is expected to serve as a structured mechanism for incorporating youth perspectives into state planning.

UNICEF India, reacting to the development, said it “welcomes Meghalaya’s efforts to strengthen youth participation in governance through the Young People’s Action Group (YPAG)”. The organisation noted that the platform provides “a vital platform for young people to shape action on climate resilience, health, education, water, and nutrition”.

YPAG is designed to build capacity among youth in research, leadership and advocacy, while enabling them to contribute to policy discussions through consultations, surveys and analytical inputs. The government expects these engagements to inform decisions in sectors such as climate resilience, public health systems, education and human-capital development.

The programme places emphasis on inclusion, particularly of rural, tribal and climate-affected communities. UNICEF stated that with “a strong focus on leadership, advocacy, and the inclusion of rural, tribal, and climate-affected communities, YPAG has the potential to make governance more participatory and future-focused”.

The platform is supported under the Meghalaya Multisectoral Programme for Adolescent Wellbeing, Empowerment and Resilience (MPOWER), which is funded by the World Bank. UNICEF India and the Centre for Policy are key implementation partners.

A youth consultation held on March 11, 2026, laid the groundwork for the initiative, bringing together stakeholders from the government and civil society. The official launch on March 19 featured panel discussions on youth engagement in climate action and inclusive policymaking, with participation from state officials, academics and youth advocates.

UNICEF added that it is “proud to support this important initiative in partnership with the Centre for Policy”, signalling continued collaboration as the programme is scaled up.