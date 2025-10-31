Unidentified body found in abandoned house in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district

Police in Meghalaya are appealing for help to identify a man whose body was discovered in an abandoned house in the 20th Mile Pahammawlein area of Ri-Bhoi district on October 23, 2025.

The Byrnihat Police Out-Post received information about the discovery at approximately 2:00 pm from the local headman. Officers arrived at the scene to find the body of a man believed to be between 58 and 60 years old.

The deceased was known locally only by the surname "Boro" and had worked as a hired labourer in the area for approximately five to six years. Despite enquiries in the community, authorities have been unable to establish his full identity or locate any next of kin.

Following legal formalities at the police station, the body has been transferred to the Civil Hospital Mortuary in Nongpoh for post-mortem examination and identification procedures.

Police have released a description of the deceased: a male approximately 5.5 feet tall, wearing blue and white striped tracksuit trousers and a multicoloured sweatshirt in red, white and black.

The Ri-Bhoi District Police are urging anyone with information about the man's identity or family to come forward. Witnesses can contact the Police Control Room in Nongpoh on 9856084514 or 6909300160, or the Byrnihat Police Out-Post on 6909300152.

The Senior Superintendent of Police for Ri-Bhoi District has issued a press release dated October 30, 2025, which includes a photograph of the deceased to assist with identification efforts.