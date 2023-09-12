Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has shared his personal perspective on the contentious issue of implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India. In his statement, the Chief Minister emphasized the complexities of implementing such a code in a diverse and multifaceted country like India.

During an interaction with the media, Chief Minister Sangma discussed the challenges associated with the UCC. He acknowledged that it's not a straightforward matter for a country as diverse as India, stating, "It (UCC) is not something that will go easily for a country like India... What I am saying is, the UCC in general, if you look at it as a thought process and as an idea for a diverse country like India, looks difficult."

Responding to a question about whether the Meghalaya government would consider passing a resolution to oppose the UCC's implementation in the state, Chief Minister Sangma refrained from making any conclusive statements. He underlined the importance of reviewing the official Bill before making a decision, highlighting the challenges of objecting to something based solely on assumptions.

Chief Minister Sangma also shared a perspective on the matter, illustrating the complexity of the UCC's potential provisions. He posed a hypothetical scenario, saying, "What if the UCC states that our lineage should be from the women's side, I think Meghalaya will be the first one to accept it."

It's worth noting that the debate surrounding the UCC has seen varying responses from different states. Kerala has notably passed a resolution through its Legislative Assembly opposing the UCC's implementation. Other states, including Mizoram and Nagaland, have also taken a firm stance against the UCC.