Amit Shah to chair NEC plenary in Shillong, focus on tourism, investment and Vision 2047

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 73rd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong on June 4, with discussions set to focus on key sectors including tourism, agriculture, horticulture, investment promotion and regional connectivity.

Ahead of the plenary, a pre-session meeting on June 3 reviewed flagship initiatives such as bamboo and agarwood development, the Ashtalakshmi Darshan project and other programmes aimed at accelerating growth across the Northeast.

According to an official statement, the plenary will assess progress made by Chief Minister-led high-level task forces constituted to drive development in critical sectors across the region.

Presentations are scheduled on tourism, agriculture and horticulture, investment promotion, self-reliance in milk, eggs, fish and meat production, sports development, economic corridor projects, infrastructure and connectivity, as well as the promotion of handloom and handicrafts.

The meeting is expected to facilitate greater coordination among Northeastern states and stakeholders to advance shared development objectives.

Key initiatives of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) will also come under review, including major schemes and programmes, outcomes of the North East Investment Summit and Bankers' Conclave, youth-centric initiatives, logistics projects, tourism promotion and region-specific Unique Selling Proposition (USP) projects.

A major agenda item will be the North East Vision Plan 2047, a long-term roadmap aimed at transforming the region into a hub of economic growth, connectivity, innovation, sustainability and cultural development by the centenary year of India's Independence.

Members of the NEC are also expected to share views on regional priorities and explore avenues for stronger inter-state cooperation.

The session will be attended by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region and NEC Vice-Chairman Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Governors and Chief Ministers of the eight Northeastern states, along with senior officials from the Centre and state governments.

Established under the North Eastern Council Act, 1971, the NEC serves as the apex regional planning body for the Northeast and plays a key role in promoting coordinated development across the region.