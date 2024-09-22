Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan expressed admiration for Meghalaya's growth in the food processing sector during his visit to the state's pavilion at World Food India 2024 on September 21.

Paswan, impressed by Meghalaya's initiatives in food processing and organic cultivation, assured full support from the central government. "The way Meghalaya is growing, especially in food processing, is commendable. We assure complete support to the state government," he stated.

The minister took particular interest in the Meghalaya Collectives, an innovative program promoting farmer-producer organisations, rural entrepreneurship, and sustainable agriculture practices. This initiative aims to empower rural communities through market linkages and improved agricultural productivity.

Meghalaya's pavilion showcased 21 food processing brands and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), featuring value-added products made from local specialities such as Lakadong Turmeric, Khasi Mandarin, and Kew Pineapple.

Gunanka DB, Joint Secretary of Meghalaya's Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, accompanied the minister during his visit to the pavilion at Pragati Maidan.

The Meghalaya Collectives' approach to enhancing farmers' income and promoting the state's unique agricultural products caught the attention of attendees at the World Food India event, highlighting the potential for growth in the region's food processing industry.