Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasised the significant potential of Meghalaya's tourism sector during his visit to the South West Khasi Hills district on September 3.

He pointed out that the Northeastern states, especially Meghalaya, have much to offer in terms of cultural richness and natural beauty, making them key to boosting India's tourism industry.

Encouraging more visitors to the state, Shekhawat said, "Meghalaya has immense potential for tourism. I urge everyone to visit and experience its unique culture and stunning landscapes."

During his visit, the Union Minister explored several local attractions, including the Jakrem Hot Springs, Synrang Mawrin at Mawten Village, Mawkyrduk Monolith at Mawlangwir Village, and the Mawranglang Viewpoint. He also witnessed cultural performances by local artists, which he appreciated for their reflection of Meghalaya's heritage.

Shekhawat also discussed the role tourism could play in India's development, particularly as the country aims to become a developed nation by 2047. He acknowledged the Northeastern region's contribution to this goal, highlighting its cultural diversity and natural beauty.

In Shillong, Shekhawat met with Tourism Ministers from Northeastern and Eastern states, as well as Union Territories, to discuss ways to further develop the region's tourism potential. The meeting included presentations on various state strategies and challenges.

The Minister received memorandums from local representatives, including MLA Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, and assured them of his efforts to address their concerns. He reiterated the Government of India's commitment to supporting the development of Northeastern states.

Later in the day, Shekhawat chaired a review meeting to assess tourism-related schemes in the district. The discussion covered topics such as tourist influx, homestay operations, and initiatives aimed at enhancing local tourism, including the importance of providing essential amenities at tourist spots.