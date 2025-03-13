The North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has officially laid the foundation stone for its permanent campus at Umsawli, Shillong, Meghalaya.



The ceremony was graced by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, as well as Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space. Also in attendance were Dr. Arun Kumar Sarma, Director General of NECTAR, alongside senior officials from NECTAR, dignitaries from DST, and representatives from various state and central government organizations, institutions, and key stakeholders.



This development marks a significant milestone in NECTAR’s mission to promote technological innovation, intervention, and advancement in the North Eastern region of India. The construction of the new NECTAR campus is projected to be completed within two to three years, with full-fledged operations expected to commence shortly thereafter.



The initiative aligns with NECTAR’s vision of becoming a leading center for technology-driven solutions, fostering inclusive and equitable socio-economic development across Northeast India. The center aims to deliver, sustain, and expand technology applications for the public good, ensuring their benefits reach communities, institutions, and governments to drive progress and transformation in the region.