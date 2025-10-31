Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to launch Rs 230 crore Sohra tourism circuit in Meghalaya

A major tourism infrastructure project worth Rs 230 crore will take shape in Sohra, Meghalaya, when the Union minister lays its foundation stone on November 1.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union minister for development of North Eastern Region and communications, will join Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya chief minister, for the ceremony marking the launch of the Integrated Development of Sohra Tourism Circuit.

Timothy Shira, Meghalaya's tourism minister, will also attend the event organised by the state tourism department alongside the DoNER ministry.

Funded through the PM-DevINE scheme, the project aims to strengthen tourism infrastructure whilst creating sustainable livelihood opportunities and preserving Sohra's distinctive cultural and natural heritage. The initiative will improve visitor facilities, encourage eco-friendly tourism practices and generate employment for local communities, ensuring tourism growth benefits residents directly.

During the foundation ceremony, officials will tour stalls displaying local crafts and enterprises, meeting entrepreneurs, artisans and tourism stakeholders to emphasise the government's commitment to community-driven tourism development. A public programme and media interaction will showcase the project's potential to transform Meghalaya's tourism sector.

On November 2, Scindia will visit the Mawmluh Cave, recognised internationally for its geo-tourism importance. The minister will then travel to Guwahati, Assam, where he is scheduled to inaugurate several DoNER projects and visit IIT Guwahati.