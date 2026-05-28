Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to visit Meghalaya for National Games review, sports projects

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will begin a three-day visit to Meghalaya on May 29 to review preparations for the 39th National Games 2026, inspect sports infrastructure projects and assess the implementation of central schemes in the state.

The minister is scheduled to take part in a series of meetings and programmes in Shillong till May 31, alongside Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Shakliar Warjri and senior state officials.

A major highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of the Integrated Multipurpose Indoor Sports Complex in Shillong on May 30 with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. Built at a cost of ₹132.9 crore, the facility has been designed to host indoor disciplines including basketball, badminton and volleyball, and is expected to serve as one of the venues for the National Games.

The complex will also include multipurpose halls, an auditorium and banquet facilities as part of the broader sports infrastructure plan for the state.

During the visit, Meghalaya will formally sign the Host State Contract for the 39th National Games 2026 in the presence of representatives of the Indian Olympic Association and other senior officials.

Mandaviya will chair a high-level review meeting on the National Games preparations, with officials from Meghalaya and other Northeastern states expected to participate in presentations and discussions on infrastructure and coordination.

The Union minister is also scheduled to inspect the Umsawli Sports Complex, including its aquatics and tennis facilities, to review ongoing development works linked to sports infrastructure expansion in Meghalaya.

Apart from sports-related programmes, Mandaviya will review the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in Ri-Bhoi district under the Poorvottar Sampark Setu initiative on May 31.

He will also attend the Chintan Shivir organised by the Department of Youth Affairs during the visit.

The visit is being seen as part of the Centre’s push to strengthen sports infrastructure and youth engagement initiatives across the Northeast ahead of the National Games.